Blank Check IPOs Targeting Pot, Clean Energy Raise $390M

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Cannabis-focused Greenrose Acquisition Corp. priced a $150 million initial public offering on Tuesday, marking the second blank check offering this week following a $240 million IPO from a Chinese acquirer targeting companies that develop energy-efficient technology. Woodbury, New York-based Greenrose, advised by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP, sold 15 million units at $10 each. Shares of Greenrose, which is the latest of several cannabis-focused blank check companies to go public, began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq under symbol "GNRSU." Greenrose's deal came one day after Chinese company Citic Capital Acquisition Corp.raised $240 million in an upsized IPO. Both offerings raise the...

