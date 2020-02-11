Customer Most Likely Slipped On Old Banana, Judge Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that the brownish slimy substance on which a grocery store customer slipped was likely an old banana that had been on the floor for a while but was not cleaned by the store, denying the grocery chain's bid to escape a slip-and-fall suit. U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on Monday denied a motion for summary judgment in a suit accusing Brookshire Grocery Co. of causing customer Virgil Britt's slip-and-fall injuries. The suit claims Britt was pushing a shopping cart when he slipped on a slimy brownish substance that caused him to "fall violently...

