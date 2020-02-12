Law Firm Settles Dispute Over Personal Injury Reports

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 6:35 PM GMT) -- A London judge has halted legal action brought by two medical insurance service companies against a personal injury law firm over unpaid report fees after the parties reached an agreement on future invoices. High Court Judge Jonathan Arkush stayed the claim brought by Insurance Medical Reporting Ltd. and Capita Medical Ltd. against Your Lawyers Ltd., after the law firm agreed to terms that included handing over a lump sum. The two-page consent order handed down on Monday instructed Your Lawyers — which specializes in personal injury, clinical, medical and negligence claims — to make a £15,000 ($19,000) payment within seven days of the...

