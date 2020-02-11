Morton Can't Duck Deer Salt Lick Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Morton Salt Inc. can't escape claims that it deliberately squeezed a deer attractant producer out of their contract to make and sell its trademarked Mighty Deer Lick line, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday. Mighty Deer Link Inc. gave ample details about Morton's attempts to undercut the commercial deer feed company by souring its relationships with customers, terminating the companies' contract and continuing to sell a salt product designed to attract deer to backyards and wildlife areas, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood found. "[Mighty Deer Lick] does allege enough to claim its product formula as a trade secret, as MDL alleges that...

