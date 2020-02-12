Brokerage Denies Defaming Fund With 'Honest Opinion'

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 5:55 PM GMT) -- The founder of an investment brokerage denied setting out to defame a hedge fund by calling it a “sinking ship,” saying any statements he might have made to an investor were either truthful or honest opinions. In a defense filing with the High Court, Musst Investments LLP and founder Saleem Siddiqi also refuted claims by hedge fund Astra Asset Management that Siddiqi made statements that were malicious or false. The conversation at issue, between Siddiqi and an employee of LGT Capital Partners — an Astra investor — took place in June 2016 in Rome during a Goldman Sachs hedge fund conference....

