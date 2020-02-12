Regulators Need To Keep A Close Eye On AI Use In Finance

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Lawmakers probed witnesses on Wednesday over the use of artificial intelligence in financial services, hearing that its use in algorithms that make decisions impacting consumers raises core questions of bias and fairness and that regulators need to provide effective oversight of the budding technology. Relevant agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve all need to have their powers of enforcement upheld to ensure that uses of AI in financial services don't lead to unfair or biased outcomes, witnesses told members of the U.S. House...

