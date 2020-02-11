Puerto Rico Proposes Plan To Slash Debt Load By $24B

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Financial Oversight and Management Board guiding Puerto Rico's bankruptcy case told the judge overseeing the proceedings Tuesday that it has reached a deal with bondholders to slash $24 billion in legacy debt and reduce by a decade the time it will take the island to pay off its obligations. The oversight board said in court filings that the plan support deal includes agreements with the commonwealth’s Employees Retirement System, its Public Buildings Authority and holders of three classes of bonds, and replaces a May 2019 agreement that included fewer bondholders. The board announced the deal Sunday and filed a motion Tuesday seeking...

