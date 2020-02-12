6th Circ. Refuses To Revive Activist's Asylum Bid

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- An indigenous rights activist claiming he fears imprisonment in his home country of Argentina had his U.S. asylum bid quashed when the Sixth Circuit upheld a decision finding he intentionally gave vague and evasive testimony during his immigration hearing. A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld the Board of Immigration Appeals' decision to toss Ariel Luna-Romero's appeal, saying he didn't adequately explain why he had failed to disclose his criminal history and what he had been charged with after getting into an altercation with an Argentinian police officer. "The board reasonably upheld the adverse credibility determination. That decision, combined with a lack of...

