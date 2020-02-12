PTAB Axes Maxell Playback Patent In Fandango IP Row

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- Fandango scored a victory in a patent dispute with Maxell over its streaming service when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down parts of Maxell's patent for recording and playing back audiovisual data as obvious. In a 49-page decision Monday, the PTAB said that Fandango Media LLC successfully showed that the challenged claims of Japan-based Maxell Holdings Ltd.'s patent were obvious in light of certain combinations of two prior patent publications known as Kaplan and Bryant. Maxell had argued that Fandango failed to explain why an ordinarily skilled person would want to improve Kaplan, which disclosed a multimedia file storage...

