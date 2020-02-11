Bankrupt Oil Services Co. Can't Shake $1M Debt At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to let the owner of a bankrupt oil services company escape a $1 million loan debt, ruling Tuesday that his interpretation of the admittedly ambiguous loan agreement would have rendered it worthless to the creditor. A three-judge panel acknowledged that while the agreement between Larry Mostoller and Somerset Trust Co. was subject to different interpretations, a bankruptcy court "rightly rejected" Mostoller's theory that the loan's collateral was limited to the meager income tax refund from the year he and his wife's company, Somerset Regional Water Resources LLC, took its biggest financial hit. Instead, the appeals court affirmed...

