MIT Concedes Ford Didn't Infringe Engine IP, Teeing Up Appeal

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Following an unfavorable claim construction ruling, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology conceded that it wouldn’t win its patent infringement case against Ford Motor Co. and requested a final judgment it can now appeal. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly in Delaware granted the final judgment of noninfringement Tuesday, clearing MIT and Ethanol Boosting Systems LLC to take their claim construction appeal to the Federal Circuit. They've already filed a notice of appeal. MIT and EBS — an entity started by three MIT researchers — had accused Ford in January 2019 of infringing their patents covering technology that improves engine efficiency and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS