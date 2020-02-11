Ex-MoFo Partner Fairfax Loses $400M CBS Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- CBS Corp. escaped a $400 million defamation suit brought by Virginia Lt. Gov. and ex-BigLaw attorney Justin Fairfax over the network's on-air interviews with two women who accused Fairfax of sexual assault, when a Virginia federal judge found Tuesday the content of the interviews wasn't defamatory. Fairfax, a former partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP, had contended that two April 2019 interviews on "CBS This Morning" about two alleged sexual assaults in the early 2000s were defamatory and an intentional infliction of emotional distress. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga tossed Fairfax's suit after finding the then-hosts of "CBS This Morning," Gayle...

