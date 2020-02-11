CFPB Won't Ditch Another Doc Demand Over Constitutionality

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is sticking by its demands for business records, customer complaint data and other information from a California debt collector, insisting that the in-house process for contesting these demands isn't the right place to fight about the agency's constitutionality. In an order released Tuesday, CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger said FedChex Recovery LLC must fully comply with a November administrative subpoena requesting information on the company's business practices as well as its relationship with the Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC, a small New York debt collection law firm that's already battling the agency's investigative efforts. FedChex had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS