DC Circ. Tosses Atty's Suit Seeking Trump Financial Info

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday threw out a Washington attorney’s lawsuit demanding that President Donald Trump resubmit the public financial disclosures he filed in 2018 and 2019, ruling that the attorney hasn’t shown Trump was required to differentiate his personal from his non-personal liabilities in the reports. In his 2019 suit, attorney Jeffrey A. Lovitky requested that a D.C. federal court order the president to amend his financial disclosure reports to include additional information regarding his assets. He also asked the court to rule that Trump had violated the Ethics Act and accompanying regulations, according to his suit. The district court...

