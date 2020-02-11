'Cratered' Forever 21 Faces Huge Debt After $81M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 11, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- Less than two months after a lender-required revaluation “cratered” its Chapter 11 budget and borrowing ability, Forever 21 secured a Delaware judge’s tentative approval Tuesday for an $81.1 million company sale, leaving in doubt recoveries for those holding $130 million in administrative claims. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross authorized the deal with a consortium of the chain’s landlords subject to submission of an agreed upon order or a request for further argument. Creditors, the company and buyers ended the session still working out final terms and debating options to fairly spread the pain while what little remains gets divided up after...

