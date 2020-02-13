EPA Renewable Fuel Shift May Increase Cost Of Compliance

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- Renewable identification numbers, or RINs, are the “compliance currency” for refiners and importers of gasoline and diesel fuel.[1] RIN compliance efforts are costly in themselves,[2] but noncompliance is too. A noncompliant company is subject to civil penalties which could feasibly run up to $47,357 a day.[3] Noncompliance may also require a company to return any economic benefits that resulted from its noncompliance.[4] Given these stakes, those required to retire RINs should understand not only what RINs are but also how they relate to compliance. This understanding can also be useful to others, such as those interested in trading RINs, because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS