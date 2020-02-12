Coal Co. Looks To Exit Enviros' Suit Over Mine Expansion

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- A coal mining company that supplies a nearby Montana coal-fired power plant has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit brought by environmental groups challenging a federal permit for the mine's expansion. Westmoreland Rosebud Mining LLC said Tuesday that WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club and several other groups challenging the expansion never showed that any of their members would actually be injured by the project, a requirement vital to the survival of any lawsuit. Environmental groups in November accused the U.S. Department of the Interior of violating the National Environmental Policy Act when it greenlighted the coal mine expansion and...

