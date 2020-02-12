Overstock Settles TM Suit Over Gray-Market Makeup

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Overstock.com has settled a trademark lawsuit accusing the online retailer of putting consumers at risk by illegally selling so-called gray-market versions of a cosmetic maker's RapidLash makeup, according to court documents. Filed in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday, the settlement will end a lawsuit lodged in July by Lifetech Resources LLC that claimed Overstock sold versions of RapidLash and RapidBrow that were intended to only be sold in foreign markets and differed from the product approved for U.S. consumers — a problem known as "gray market goods." Additionally, the lawsuit claimed that the labels and tracking codes on the RapidLash serum sold...

