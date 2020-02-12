Okla. Tribes And DOI Escape Endangered Mussels Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has tossed a citizen suit against tribal leaders and government officials claiming Oklahoma City's plan to redirect water from the Kiamichi River would jeopardize mussels species, ruling that the tribes as sovereign political entities can't be sued under the federal law. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White on Tuesday dismissed the action and terminated the case, saying the nonprofit Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance Inc. can't bring an Endangered Species Act citizen suit against officials from the Chickasaw Nation, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the state and Oklahoma City. No federal court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS