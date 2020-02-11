Iancu Touts 'Vibrant' US Patent System Despite Criticisms

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Director Andrei Iancu of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Tuesday that the U.S. patent system is “vibrant” and working well overall, despite concerns about inconsistencies in the system and the expense of litigating infringement disputes. At a Washington, D.C., patent conference hosted by Covington & Burling LLP and Inventing America, a coalition of U.S. inventors and patent holders, Iancu touted the U.S.' recent jump in a global ranking of intellectual property jurisdictions, as well as a spike in the number of patents issued last year. The U.S. claimed the top overall spot in a Feb. 7 ranking from the...

