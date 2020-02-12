Indian Tycoon Blasts Extradition As 'Accounting Nonsense'

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 4:19 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for an Indian beer baron blasted a British judge on Wednesday for concluding that several banks may have been tricked into lending more than $1 billion to keep a crumbling airline afloat, saying her client now faces extradition due to “accounting nonsense.” Indian beer baron Vijay Mallya argues that "accounting nonsense" is the reason he was ordered to be extradited. (AP) Clare Montgomery QC said a magistrate was “confused” when she ordered Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India in 2018 to face charges of defrauding lenders to keep his ailing Kingfisher Airline alive. Kingfisher, which was teetering on...

