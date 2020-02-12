Simmons Snags Disputes Pro From SFO

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 5:00 PM GMT) -- Global law firm Simmons & Simmons said Wednesday it has snapped up a fraud and corruption expert with experience prosecuting high-profile bribery scandals from the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office as a partner for its global crime group. Camilla de Silva will join Simmons & Simmons as a partner in the firm’s disputes team on May 4 after serving as co-head of fraud, bribery and corruption at the SFO. Stephen Gentle, head of the crime group at Simmons & Simmons, described de Silva as a “highly talented lawyer” with “some of the most valuable recent experience available in the market.” “We have...

