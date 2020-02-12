Battery Ventures Racks Up $2B For Tech Investments

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Battery Ventures has clinched a pair of funds totaling $2 billion, with plans to target innovative technology companies in sectors including business software, cloud computing and cybersecurity, the investment fund said Wednesday. The funds are called Battery Ventures XIII and Battery Ventures XIII Side Fund, according to a statement. The former raised $1.2 billion before closing, and the latter, which is a companion fund to Battery Ventures XIII, received $800 million. The side fund will invest in later-stage growth and buyout deals alongside the main fund. The funds will also invest in businesses within the realms of artificial intelligence, online marketplaces,...

