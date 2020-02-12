Sovereign Wealth Fund Pays $1.1B for LG’s Beijing Towers

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said Wednesday it paid RMB 8 billion ($1.1 billion) for an LG Group office in Beijing, a two-tower complex in the city's central business district. GIC said it was buying LG Twin Towers from the South Korean multinational as part of its Chinese investment strategy. The wealth fund said the complex has a diverse mix of tenants and lies in Beijing's Guomao central business district. The structure is along a key road in Beijing and is accessible by a subway station, according to the statement. The towers and retail podium together total more than 140,000 square...

