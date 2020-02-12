Union Investment Picks Up Logistics Property Co. For $871M

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- German fund manager Union Investment Institutional has acquired real estate company Logistrial Real Estate for €800 million ($871 million) as the investor looks to expand its reach in European logistics markets, the companies said Wednesday. Union Investment Institutional GmbH will acquire all of Logistrial Real Estate AG's shares and a logistics portfolio of 13 properties and six development projects, the announcement said. Union Investment Institutional is part of asset manager Union Investment Group, which is a member of Germany's DZ Bank Group. The deal bolsters Union's logistics portfolio, and the investor is looking to ink similar deals in the future, chief...

