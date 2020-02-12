Texas Doc Fights Claim Of $69M In Unneeded Treatments

Law360, Houston (February 12, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a Houston-area doctor accused of seeking more than $69 million in reimbursements for medically unnecessary lead poisoning treatments tried to show through testimony on Wednesday that a difference in professional opinions on treatment options does not equate to fraud. Just after the federal government rested its case Wednesday morning against Dr. Gary Spangler, his attorney Wendell Odom Jr. of Odom Davis & Hobson unsuccessfully asked the court for a ruling tossing the claims, arguing the government hadn't proven its case. Spangler was indicted in March 2018 on 25 charges of health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS