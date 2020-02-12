IP Firm McDonnell Boehnen Launches Cannabis Practice

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- Intellectual property law firm McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP launched a cannabis practice group Wednesday, with an emphasis on IP support and counseling for cannabis clients. Led by partners Nicole Grimm and George “Trey” Lyons III, the practice group will serve clients ranging from startups to established companies, the firm announced. Six attorneys and one senior patent agent with the Chicago-based firm make up the new practice group, which is available at all the firm's offices, a representative for McDonnell Boehnen said. In a statement, Grimm said there is a significant need for intellectual property rights education among cannabis industry...

