Biz Tells 9th Circ. Doc Privilege Not Waived In $503M Tax Bout

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- An electronic manufacturing services company did not waive its work-product or attorney-client privileges for internally prepared memos related to $503 million in stock deductions because those documents were shared to obtain legal advice, it recently told the Ninth Circuit. An attorney representing California-based Sanmina Corp. told a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday that a lower court made a mistake in granting the Internal Revenue Service access to certain documents prepared by the company's internal tax department attorneys. Although Sanmina shared these internal memos with DLA Piper to create a valuation report to substantiate a $503 million stock deduction to the IRS, the information...

