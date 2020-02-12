Calls For Probes Intensify After Roger Stone Sentence Fracas

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice’s about-face in the Roger Stone case has fueled calls for investigations into the Trump administration’s potential interference into cases against the president’s friends, but political and legal obstacles may stand in the way. Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation into the Trump administration's conduct after the DOJ overrode prosecutors' original sentencing recommendation in the Roger Stone case. (AP) Congressional Democrats demanded investigations on Wednesday, a day after the prosecutors who took Stone to trial abruptly left the case. Supervisors in the U.S. attorneys office overrode the prosecutors' recommendation that Stone serve seven to nine years after President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS