Justices Urged To Back Tribe's Jurisdiction In Oklahoma

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- Tribes, attorneys, lawmakers and others told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that an Oklahoma man’s state court convictions should be thrown out because his alleged crimes took place on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, with the Creek tribe arguing Oklahoma’s claims of widespread disruption from such a ruling are exaggerated. A raft of amicus briefs were lodged Tuesday backing the petition of Jimcy McGirt, who contends that his state court convictions for rape and two other charges should be thrown out because the alleged crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Creek reservation and the federal government therefore should have...

