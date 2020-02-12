JPMorgan Faces Suit Claiming 'Segregated' Employment

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has been hit with a proposed class action in Louisiana federal court claiming its African American personal bankers are disproportionately forced to work at lower-performing locations and end up with smaller paychecks because of it. Angela Dunn — who was a JPMorgan personal banker between June 2011 and January 2019 — claimed in a Tuesday complaint that the bank flouted the Civil Rights Act of 1866 by denying African American personal bankers assignments to higher-income branches, and by paying them less and promoting them less than non-African American colleagues. Placing those African American employees in lower-income branches...

