Contractor Group Urges GSA To Address Database Problems

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- A contracting trade group has urged the General Services Administration to address issues with its new federal database for tracking government contracts, saying that its member companies have complained of a number of problems with the transition. The Professional Services Council, which represents more than 400 government contractors, told the agency in a letter on Friday that its members have had issues with the two-factor authentication requirement, lack of ability to set up and save automatic searches and receiving unimportant email updates, along with a slew of other concerns. The letter comes as the GSA replaced its older Federal Business Opportunities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS