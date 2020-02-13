Blockchain Shipping Consortium Wins Maritime Antitrust Nod

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Maritime Commission has declined to challenge an agreement among several shipping companies to share information through a blockchain platform called TradeLens, developed by IBM and A.P. Moller-Maersk. An agreement filed with the FMC took effect Feb. 6 and allows the companies to exchange information about supply chain events, including documents, to better track the progress of cargo as it moves through the supply chain. They will also be able to collaborate with IBM and Maersk on development of the platform itself, according to the agreement. In a statement provided to Law360 on Wednesday, a representative for Maersk said the...

