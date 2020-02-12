BP Pledges To Become Net Zero By 2050

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- BP PLC announced Wednesday that it's aiming to become a net zero-carbon company by 2050, a move that notably includes canceling out the greenhouse gas emissions contained in the oil and gas it pulls out of the ground. The oil giant said its net-zero goals cover the direct and indirect GHG emissions from its operations as well as the GHGs in the oil and gas it produces. The latter will be an especially heavy lift, considering that 360 million of the company's estimated 415 million metric tons of GHG emissions per year comes from combusting its oil and gas. It's also...

