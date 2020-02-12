SEC Looks To Give Companies More Leeway With Disclosures

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving forward on changes to disclosure rules that lawyers say would give companies more leeway in how they communicate with investors, even as dissenting commissioners fault the agency for not addressing environmental concerns. The Jan. 31 proposal is the latest of several SEC efforts in recent years to reduce what the agency describes as duplicative disclosures. If enacted in its present form, the measure would eliminate three sections of Regulation S-K, the body of rules that govern many corporate disclosure requirements. It would also add provisions the SEC said would benefit investors. The proposal...

