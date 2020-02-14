BREAKING: Avenatti Found Guilty Of Extorting Nike

Law360, New York (February 14, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury on Friday convicted celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti on fraud and extortion charges over a scheme to squeeze Nike Inc. for upward of $25 million in exchange for holding back on negative press coverage of a purported youth basketball corruption scandal at the company. Michael Avenatti was found guilty of extortion Friday after prosecutors said the celebrity lawyer used claims of corruption at Nike to demand payment from the company to conduct an internal investigation. (AP) After three days of deliberations, a jury of six women and six men convicted Avenatti of extortion, transmission of interstate communications...

