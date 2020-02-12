FTC Pulls Chem Merger Challenge As It Mulls Court Loss

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission hit the brakes Tuesday on the agency’s in-house challenge of Evonik's planned $625 million purchase of fellow hydrogen peroxide producer PeroxyChem, a procedural move as the agency mulls its next steps following a D.C. federal judge’s refusal to freeze the merger. The commissioners issued a two-page order withdrawing the administrative law challenge from adjudication, acceding to a request from the companies unopposed by FTC complaint counsel pursuing the effort to stop the merger. That means, according to the order, “that all proceedings before the administrative law judge be and they hereby are stayed.” An agency spokesperson cautioned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS