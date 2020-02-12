Developer Inks $1.6B Deal To Sell Stake In French Malls

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- European real estate developer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said Wednesday it will sell a majority stake in a portfolio of five French shopping centers to an investor consortium, bringing in €1.5 billion ($1.63 billion) in net proceeds. French insurer Crédit Agricole Assurances SA and asset manager La Française Group will together take on a 54.2% stake in a joint venture with Paris-based URW, a deal that URW said values the portfolio at €2.0 billion. URW will hold a minority stake and continue to manage the shopping centers as part of the deal, the announcement said. All together, the portfolio contains 320,800 square meters (about...

