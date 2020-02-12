Fla. Court Revives Hospital Volunteer's MRSA Infection Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate court revived a hospital volunteer's negligence case Wednesday after finding that a lower court used the wrong standard when it tossed claims that the facility was responsible for the volunteer's exposure to a dangerous bacterial infection. A three-judge panel of Florida's Second District Court of Appeal found that the trial court wrongly granted summary judgment to Trustees of Mease Hospital Inc. after concluding that volunteer Ronald Wendel failed to demonstrate that Mease Countryside Hospital's negligence was the legal cause of the damages he had purportedly suffered after contracting methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA. Under Florida Supreme Court precedent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS