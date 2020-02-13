Okla. Tribe Sues Gov't To Offset Opioid 'Bad Men' Harms

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes sued the U.S. government in federal claims court to spur it to punish drugmakers Purdue, Actavis and Janssen along with distributors and pharmacies over an alleged conspiracy to get people addicted to prescription opioids. A "bad men" clause in U.S. tribal treaties entitles the united, federally recognized tribe of Southern Arapaho and Southern Cheyenne people of western Oklahoma to compensation for the opioid epidemic's harm to its members and resources, according to a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Under the treaties, the federal government pledged to arrest, punish and seek reimbursement for "any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS