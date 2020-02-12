Pa. Hospital Loses Records Fight In Botched Surgeries Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a hospital must produce certain physician records in a suit accusing the physician of causing a patient's brain damage following two spinal surgeries, saying the records aren't protected under the state's Peer Review Protection Act. A three-judge Superior Court panel unanimously affirmed an Allegheny County judge's order that St. Clair Hospital produce an unredacted credentialing file pertaining to Dr. Carmen Petraglia. The file was created when the orthopedic surgeon applied for clinical privileges at the hospital in 2014, according to the opinion. Petraglia, the hospital and others are accused of botching two spinal...

