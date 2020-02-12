Meatpacking Co. Beats Bias Suit By Black Employees

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal judge on Wednesday tossed a suit accusing pork producer Smithfield Foods of discriminating against three black employees at one of its meatpacking plants, including by denying them bathroom breaks, since they failed to show that bias was at the root of any alleged mistreatment. U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand awarded Smithfield, which is now known as Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., summary judgment over claims brought by three black employees alleging that they were discriminated based on their race and national origin, in violation of Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the Iowa Civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS