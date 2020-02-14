New Ransomware Ring Aims To Publicly Shame Its Victims

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A ransomware ring that claims to have hacked into five law firms has turned up the heat on targets by stealing and threatening to post their sensitive data, adding a new wrinkle to the already nightmarish scenario victims face. The hacker group Maze has claimed nearly 30 victims, including health care clinics, construction companies and at least five law firms. (AP) The hacker group, which calls itself Maze, uses complex tactics rarely seen in prior ransomware attacks — including taking the extra step of exfiltrating victims' data before locking victims out of their networks, cybersecurity experts say. If a target does not pay the...

