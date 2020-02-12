Morgan Stanley Accused Of Draining Tops Markets Dry

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- The litigation trustee for the Tops Markets supermarket chain filed suit against former equity owner Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, telling a New York bankruptcy court that the firm drove Tops into Chapter 11 by treating the company as a "piggy bank." In his complaint, trustee Alan Halperin alleged that during the six years a Morgan Stanley-led investor group owned the supermarket chain, the investors had the company pay out more than $375 million in "lavish and illegal dividends" while running up $426 million in debt and leaving the company with $515 million in liabilities from underfunded pension plans. "In six short...

