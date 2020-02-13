DLA Piper Adds Product Liability Trio To NY Office

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Global law firm DLA Piper had added three partners previously of Greenspoon Marder LLP to its litigation practice in New York, the firm announced Wednesday. Keelin Kavanagh, Arthur Hoffmann and David Jaroslaw joined the firm Tuesday, bringing with them experience focused on product liability cases in the life sciences industry, the firm said. The trio was also a part of Greenspoon's cannabis law practice. Kavanagh told Law360 on Thursday that the three have worked together as a group for more than 20 years and that they've always been focused on international clients. DLA Piper's global reach presents a great opportunity for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS