Australian Court OKs $10B TPG, Vodafone Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 11:49 PM EST) -- Australia's antitrust authority announced Wednesday that the Federal Court of Australia ruled the proposed AU$15 billion ($10.1 billion) TPG Telecom and Vodafone merger would not substantially lessen competition before going on to criticize the court's decision. TPG Telecom Ltd. and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty. Ltd. — which is backed by Vodafone Group PLC and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd. — had gone to the court in May to challenge the Australian Competition & Consumer Competition's opposition to the proposed merger. In announcing the court's decision, the ACCC bashed the finding. "Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS