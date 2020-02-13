Asset Manager Fights Consultant's Appeal Of Fees Dispute

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 3:41 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for an asset manager urged a British appeals court Thursday to deny a financial consultant’s demand for unpaid fees, saying he quit working and “the case is as simple as that.” Alec McCluskey of Maitland Chambers told the Court of Appeal that financial services consultant Jas Bains made good on his threat to stop working for adviser Hollbeach Solutions LLP and its investor client, Arunvill Capital Ltd. — meaning he was no longer entitled to fees under their contract. Although Bains backtracked and promised to get down to business after he was warned that he was in breach of...

