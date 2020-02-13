Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- An ex-Illinois prosecutor accused of setting up cocaine buys via text message and a West Virginia lawyer who told a robbery victim that “snitches get stitches” lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Illinois A former Illinois county prosecutor who once handled narcotics cases was charged with misconduct this week on accusations of buying cocaine. According to a complaint filed by the state Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, Aadam M. Alikhan worked in the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office between 2009 and 2012, and again between 2014 and 2018....

