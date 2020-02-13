Hengeler Mueller, Noerr Steer $1.5B Offer For RIB Software

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 1:37 PM EST) -- French electrical equipment company Schneider Electric on Thursday lobbed a €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) takeover offer for German construction technology company RIB Software SE, with Hengeler Mueller guiding the offerer and Noerr LLP representing the target. Schneider’s tender offer would give existing shareholders €29 in cash per share, a 41% bump on RIB’s most recent closing price, Schneider’s announcement said. RIB’s board issued a statement Thursday in support of the transaction, and major stakeholder ENA Investment Capital also said it favors the deal. “As the current main shareholder, I have decided to offer my shares to Schneider Electric at the offer...

