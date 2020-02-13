5th Circ. Won't Revive La. Royalty Payment Suit Against Shell

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a Louisiana oil and gas owner's claim that a Shell entity owed it more than double its past-due royalties, deciding that the oil giant never received the required notice that there was a problem before the suit was filed. A unanimous Fifth Circuit panel said on Tuesday that letters sent by Louisiana Oil & Gas Interests LLC never said that Shell Trading U.S. Co. had “failed to make payment timely or properly,” as required under the Louisiana Mineral Code. The correspondence at issue related to an ownership change and who checks...

